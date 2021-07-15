Former President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama are working on Blackout to tell Black love stories.

Higher Ground, founded by the Obamas, is teaming up with Temple Hill Entertainment for a project called Blackout. The programming will be developed concurrently as a TV series and film adaptation.

They’ve enlisted six authors to write six love stories for the project to be featured on Netflix.

It’s based on the perspective of 12 teens during a summer power outage in New York City. Dhonielle Clayton (Tiny Pretty Things), Tiffany D. Jackson (Allegedly), Nic Stone (Dear Martin), Angie Thomas (The Hate U Give), Ashley Woodfolk (The Beauty that Remains) and Nicola Yoon (Everything, Everything) have been tapped to pen the stories.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Blackout becomes the Obamas’ latest project for Netflix, joining features American Factory, Becoming, Crip Camp, kids-focused entry Ada Twist and We the People, with several others in various stages of development.

The Obamas inked a Netflix producing deal in May 2018. The former first couple set an expansive first slate of film and TV projects in April 2019.

The description on Netflix describes Blackout as :

“Six prolific authors have written six Black love stories all taking place during a power outage on a sweltering summer night. From the perspective of 12 teens with six shots of love, Blackout takes place as a heatwave blankets New York City in darkness and causes an electric chaos. When the lights go out and people reveal hidden truths, love blossoms, friendships transform, and all possibilities take flight. An ex-couple must bury their rivalry and walk the length of Manhattan to make it back to Brooklyn in time to kick off a block party. Two girls search for a lost photograph and find something more. Two boys trapped on the subway come face-to-face with their feelings. A pair of best friends stuck in the NYPL and surrounded by love stories figure out if there’s one in their future. A trio of kids on a senior trip take over a double-decker tour bus as they try to have a little fun … and work out their messy love triangle. Two strangers debate the philosophical nature of identity and wonder if they can find something else between them.”

There’s no word on when the project will be available to stream.

Who better to develop a series on Black love stories than our forever President and First Lady? Will you be watching? Leave your comments below.