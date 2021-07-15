Tennis star Naomi Osaka took home the award for best female athlete at this year’s ESPY awards. As she gave her acceptance speech we couldn’t help but stare at how amazing she looked, shouting at our flat screen-Yes Naomi!!! We see you boo. Naomi traded her signature athleisure casually cute naturally curly high pony for a sleek long ponytail paired with turquoise crystals that aligned her edges and swooped baby hair to match the turquoise Louis Vuitton skirt and striped top with beaded accents she was wearing. After she posted her look on Instagram, which included shots of her and her boyfriend and date, rapper Cordae. The details created by the rhinestones where spot on. Osaka’s hair was styled by Martin-Christopher Harper, who was inspired by the gold accents that were on her blouse to create the beaded baby hairs look. “It was about balance of strength, youth and reflection. The high shine and pops of rhinestone were to embrace this star.” As said to Hello Beautiful. To get the look he set her baby hairs and placed the rhinestones on the swoops using Sebastian Professional Gel Forte (see below), tying them down with a headscarf to hold while hair dries for about 5 min. He finished the look using the Sebastian Professional Shaper Plus Hairspray to give the ponytail the ultimate hold.

While Naomi is not the first one to wear jewels in her hair (I know girl we’ve been doing this since the 6th grade) the details were absolutely fabulous. Here are other notables we spotted wearing crystal embellished hair over the weekend.

Ari Fletcher

Created by hairstylist Arrogant Tae who used rhinestones to line her swooped bang for her birthday party.

Cardi B

Cadi B placed crystals in her curly top knot for daughter Kulture’s 3rd birthday party

Alicia Keys