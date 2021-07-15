Kanye West’s New Bae Irina Shayk Thinks They Will Be Better as Friends

Maybe Kanye West’s new bae, Irina Shayk, isn’t his bae after all. Weeks after hitting the public eye as Yeezy’s latest lady, Shayk has turned down an invite from the rapper to go to Paris with him.

Page Six reports the offer was to join West for a couture show but decided to sit it out after examining their relationship.

“She likes him as a friend, but doesn’t want a relationship with him,” a source told the outlet.

She doesn’t want the association that they are dating, which is what would have run in the press if she showed up [in Paris with him],” the source added. “It would have been another month of news saying that they are dating.”

Shayk is also reportedly “happy being single” and has no desire to date anyone at the moment.