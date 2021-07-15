Kevin Hart can now add talk show host to his resume. The unplanned, unscripted, and unfiltered new Peacock Original series, Hart to Heart, from LOL Studios, is set to premiere on August 5. The new show will invite A-list talent to join him over a glass of wine and enjoy an unfiltered conversation.

“There’s something powerful that happens when two people sit down together for a conversation, and ‘Hart to Heart’ is about capturing that magic,” says Kevin Hart. “I couldn’t be more excited to see the next chapter of Laugh Out Loud’s partnership with Peacock come to life with this show, and for audiences to get to see my guests in a way that they’ve never seen them before; it’s real, authentic dialogue over a glass of wine.”

Hart to Heart guests will be announced ahead of the drop and will include award-winning musicians to A-list actors.

You can see a trailer below.