LeBron James and the Tune Squad Invite Kids To Play On the Latest Season of Nike Playlist

LeBron James and the Tune Squad Invite Kids To Play On the Latest Season of Nike Playlist

LeBron James and the Tune Squad of Space Jam: A New Legacy is looking to get kids active by way of the latest season of Nike Playlist.

The playlist, now in season eight, brings Nike into partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures for a special episode that will inspire more kids to move, play and have fun. In the all-new live-action/animated film “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” the Looney Tunes and LeBron James teamed up to take down Al G. Rhythm and the Goon Squad. This time, the Tune Squad reunites to inspire kids to play their way.

In episode 1, the Tune Squad and LeBron bring in the yoga-inspired moves. The Tuns bring in their zany antics for the entire family.

Advertisement

Other top athletes, including Bebe Vio, DeAnna Price, Rory McIlroy, and Sir Mo Farah, will join our Nike Playlist crew this season. Various influencers will also join Team Nike Playlist and showcase new forms of movement for Season 8 including Andrew Ponch (Environmentalist), Tabay Atkins (Yoga/Chef), Heaven King (Dancer/Actress), and Amy Zhu (Dancer).

The remaining episodes from the season will launch every Saturday until early September. The Nike Space Jam: A New Legacy Kids’ Collection is available now at Nike.com and app, SNKRS, and at select retailers.