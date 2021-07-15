Lil Durk and his Girlfriend India Cox are both safe after reportedly being victims of a home invasion that ended with a shootout. TMZ reports the incident happened early Sunday morning.


Georgia law enforcement confirmed with TMZ, that several unidentified individuals entered Durk’s home in the Chateau Elan neighborhood of Braselton — about an hour outside Atlanta — and a shootout ensued.

It’s unclear exactly how many people allegedly entered the home, but cops are asking for tips from the public in the case as part of the investigation.

