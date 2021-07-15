MTV’s ‘Cribs’ Set for August Return with Big Sean, Rick Ross and More

Ready for a blast back into MTV past? The ViacomCBS network has announced the return of MTV Cribs. The new series will return on August 11 with 30-minutes episodes.

Cribs ran up 20 seasons of episodes and was rebooted in 2010 with spinoffs for CMT.

The series will return with a look into the homes of Martha Stewart, Big Sean, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, JoJo Siwa, Kathy Griffin, Marsai Martin, Snooki, Tinashe, and Rick Ross.

“Cribs didn’t simply introduce the celebreality genre, it created a blueprint for how we engage on social media,” Nina L. Diaz, who is now President of Content and Chief Creative Officer of MTV Entertainment Group, said to Deadline. “We are thrilled to usher in a new era of this iconic franchise for audiences around the world.”

