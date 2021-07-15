Polo G revisits his Hall of Fame album for the new music video, “Toxic.” Polo G and his squad takeover Miami to enjoy the fruit of their labor.

Polo G is ready for his name to be in the Hall of Fame. The young Chicago legend recently released his new album, featuring an all-star line-up of Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch, Pop Smoke, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, G Herbo, Lil Durk, The Kid Laroi, Fivio Foreign, and Scorey.

“My goals for ‘Hall Of Fame’ was to make sure that I can show my diversity as an artist, really like elevate my sound, for the people to hear something that I ain’t ever did before,” Polo said of the effort. “I Don’t usually tap in for features but this time around I went and got some hard ass records with all of my personal favorite artists and future hall of famers in my book.”

Advertisement

You can see the “Toxic” video below.