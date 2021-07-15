Polo G revisits his Hall of Fame album for the new music video, “Toxic.” Polo G and his squad takeover Miami to enjoy the fruit of their labor.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Polo G is ready for his name to be in the Hall of Fame. The young Chicago legend recently released his new album, featuring an all-star line-up of Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch, Pop Smoke, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, G Herbo, Lil Durk, The Kid Laroi, Fivio Foreign, and Scorey.

“My goals for ‘Hall Of Fame’ was to make sure that I can show my diversity as an artist, really like elevate my sound, for the people to hear something that I ain’t ever did before,” Polo said of the effort. “I Don’t usually tap in for features but this time around I went and got some hard ass records with all of my personal favorite artists and future hall of famers in my book.”

Advertisement

You can see the “Toxic” video below.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *