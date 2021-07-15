With the return of live concerts, SoFaygo makes his live show debut in his hometown.

First on SoundCloud, now on stage. Join us LIVE in Atlanta for @imsofaygo's FIRST ever live show. SoFaygo day-ones, where we at?! Pull up and be part of this moment in music.



🗓️ July 17th at 7:00PM EST at The Loft (@CenterStageAtl)



👉 RSVP here: https://t.co/86taW0FvlB#FOSC21 pic.twitter.com/ryhz3SE5QB — SoundCloud (@SoundCloud) July 7, 2021

Soundcloud continues the success of its “First on Soundcloud” program in order to develop artists. Through this initiative, creatives receive the necessary guidance on their path to success.

The German-based DSP recently announced the first concert for one of their “First on Soundcloud” artists, SoFaygo. The Atlanta rapper has already collaborated with Lil Tecca and received co-signs from Travis Scott, Lil Yachty and Trippie Redd. The latter has served as a mentor and advocate for SoFaygo’s artistry. Trippie even added that he liked “how the sound has evolved” since listening to SoFaygo’s older music.

During the early stages of his career, The Pegasus rapper also benefited from creating a core fanbase on Soundcloud. Now he is paying it forward by being a reserouce to SoFaygo. The 19 year-old rapper is also set to go on tour with Trippie Redd later this year as well.

SoFaygo hits the stage Saturday, July 17th at 7 pm with Metro Marrs, Yellabandanna and Sport VVS at The Loft in Atlanta. Fans are welcome to attend by RSVP’ing here.