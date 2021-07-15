Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was injured in an altercation perpetrated by his wife, Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, at a Las Vegas hotel earlier this month, according to multiple reports.

According to a police report, Haskins told police that Gondrezick punched him and chipped one of his teeth during a fight at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on July 3rd. A piece of a tooth was found on the floor at the hotel.

“I want her out of my room,” Haskins told a security officer at The Cosmopolitan, 8 News Now reported. “She hit me and cut my lip open.”

The police report said Haskins told officers he had been dating Gondrezick for approximately one and a half years and they were recently married in March of 2021.

Haskins was a former first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Washington Football Team. He signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in hopes of getting his career back on track.

“We are aware of the situation but will have no comment,” said the Steelers Thursday, when asked for comment.