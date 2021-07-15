ESPN’s Maria Taylor is closing in a on a deal with NBC Sports.

According to Front Office Sports, Taylor could take on a major role for the network, including hosting Football Night in America, working on Notre Dame broadcasts and as a possible Olympic correspondent.

The rising star could become the new host of “Football Night in America” as Mike Tirico transitions into the play-by-play post long held by Al Michaels. With her experience on ESPN’s popular “College GameDay,” Taylor could work on NBC’s broadcasts of Notre Dame football. As an added lure, NBC could provide Taylor a global TV stage as an Olympic correspondent. “The deal’s at the half-yard line. But that can still be a long way in contract negotiations,” said a source. Talks could still fall apart — or ESPN could raise its offer.

ESPN is still attempting to keep Taylor with a three-million-dollar annual salary offer, which is triple what she makes now.

Taylor’s contract with ESPN expires on July 20th.

Taylor, an African-American woman was recently in the news surrounding an ESPN controversy that involved diversity comments made by another woman reporter of Caucasian descent at the network.

Do you think it’s a smart move for Maria Taylor to take this deal at a rival network?