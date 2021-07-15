The third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder was supposed to happen next Saturday but was rescheduled since Furry tested positive for COVID-19.

The two heavyweights will now meet Saturday, Oct. 9 at T-Mobile Arena, and live on ESPN+ PPV and FOX Sports PPV, resuming one of the great rivalries in the division’s storied history.

“I wanted nothing more than to smash the ‘Big Dosser’ on July 24, but I guess the beating will have to wait,” Fury said. “Make no mistake, I will be back and better than ever. We will fight Oct. 9, and I will knock him spark out!”



“This is what we went to arbitration for,” said Shelly Finkel, Wilder’s manager. “He just wanted what was owed to him. He remains ready to reclaim his world title on Oct. 9.’’

Advertisement

The first fight between Fury and Wilder was in December 2018, a disputed draw. Despite Fury suffering two knockdowns — including one in the final round — most observers believed he deserved the nod.

In the second fight, Furry dominated Wilder handing him his first career loss. Now with the third fight set for October 9th, both heavyweights will look to put the other in the rearview mirror.