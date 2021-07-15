The Tiger King series that was set to star Nicholas Cage as Joe Exotic for Amazon Prime has been scrapped.

Netflix’s Tiger King docu-series made Joe Exotic the star he always wanted to be. In May of last year, Variety reported an eight-episode series centered around Exotic was being produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios, and Nicholas Cage will star as Joe.

The series was based on the Texas Monthly article Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild, by Leif Reigstad, and was to show how the outlandish zookeeper fought to keep his park open while losing his mind.

This role was Cage’s first regular television role. The veteran actor received nods for his work in movies like Leaving Las Vegas and Adaption.

Now, Deadline reveals that the show died in the writing stage and is not set to be revived in any way going forward. However, if you would like some more Joe Exotic-centric stories, Peacock has begun the production of their limited series, which will star Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin and John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic.