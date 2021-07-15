VH1 is reportedly launching a new series that will hit TV soon. In an exclusive interview with The Jasmine Brand, the media company said the series will feature interesting first-person tales of individuals who got involved in mind-blowing scandalous crimes.


‘My True Crime Story will reportedly be hosted by rapper Remy Ma. The stories will be told firsthand by real people who lived through these life-changing misadventures. Each episode will feature interviews from law enforcement, friends/ family & real archival footage to help tell the story. My True Crime Story premieres Monday, August 2nd at 10 PM / ET

