VH1 is reportedly launching a new series that will hit TV soon. In an exclusive interview with The Jasmine Brand, the media company said the series will feature interesting first-person tales of individuals who got involved in mind-blowing scandalous crimes.



‘My True Crime Story will reportedly be hosted by rapper Remy Ma. The stories will be told firsthand by real people who lived through these life-changing misadventures. Each episode will feature interviews from law enforcement, friends/ family & real archival footage to help tell the story. My True Crime Story premieres Monday, August 2nd at 10 PM / ET

