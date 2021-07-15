50 Cent has morphed from being one of Hip Hop’s top contenders to being one of television’s most sought after producers and directors. Sitting down for an exclusive interview with his own ThisIs50.com platform, Fif delved into his Raising Kanan spinoff series as well as his upcoming show about BMF, the drug empire ran by Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory.

50 did not announce a date for the BMF release, but he did announce that there is a soundtrack in the works for the series ad that he had to remove one artist from the soundtrack who had real life ties to the Black Mafia Family; Young Jeezy.

When speaking about Jeezy on the soundtrack, Mr. Jackson said, “I got 42 Dugg. He already sent something, him and Jeezy on the record. I like it with 42 Dugg, though. He don’t really need Jeezy, you just need 42 Dugg. I’m trying to convince him to take that n**** off the record and just wild because his s*** is hot. The other s*** we can do without that s***.”

Advertisement

See the entire interview below.