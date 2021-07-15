In an exclusive interview with AmbrosiaForheads’ What’s The Headline podcast, the Dogg Pound’s Kurupt detailed the more than two decade wit for the full length studio album form the HRSMN, the rap supergroup composed of Kurupt, Ras Kass, Killah Priest, and Canibus. Kurupt talked about the hurdles in getting The Last Ride to finally reach fans, which has been in the works since at least 2000.

Around the 23:45 mark, the former Death Row signee also talked about and named some of the most classic Death Row tracks that actually originated as freestyles. Kurupt metslly shuffled through a few Death Row classics before saying, “It all comes from freestyling. Like on Doggystyle, ‘Tha Shiznit,’ one-take-jake—all freestyle. Snoop got behind the mic. The beat was playing and he went straight all the way through—as you hear it on the record.”

See the entire interview with Kurupt below.

