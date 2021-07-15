[WATCH] Reebok and Kerby Jean-Raymond Premiere ‘CrateMaster’ Documentary About Impact of Youth Basketball in the Inner City

Reebok and Kerby Jean-Raymond, Vice President of Creative Direction, officially premiere CrateMaster , a narrative short film profiling grassroots inner-city basketball and the community of youth who build the game from the ground up.

Directed by Jean-Raymond and filmed in Brownsville, within NY’s Brooklyn borough, CrateMaster fittingly casted area residents on screen, offering the community a stage to tell its story. The plot follows a day-in-the-life of neighborhood youth as they move about town engaging local characters, all-the-while planning the evening’s basketball tournament where the next CrateMaster will be crowned.

The film was pre-screened on Tuesday evening at Brownsville’s Hilltop Playground – the set of the film – for an exclusive audience of local residents. To further support Brownsville’s youth and the community casted in the film, Reebok will donate needed equipment and supplies to the Friends of Hilltop for the Hilltop Playground and recreation center.

