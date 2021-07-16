The Nike run for Kobe Bryant sneakers is over, but is it Adidas’ turn? According to Complex, the two models that The Black Mamba wore during his time with the brand in the late 90s and early 2000s will be released.

In 2022, the Kobe 1 and the EQT Elevation will be re-released. Previously Adidas released the sneakers while Kobe was signed to Nike, however, they did not use his name or likeness. That plan appears to be the same for this release.

This week, Candace Parker did highlight a pair of gold Adidas Kobe 1 that she received and tagged the Bryant family, so maybe the release is agreed upon by the family.

Candace Parker shows off a gold adidas Crazy (Kobe) 1 👀🏆 pic.twitter.com/uNxCIsJNka — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) July 14, 2021

The five-year, post-retirement endorsement deal between Kobe Bryant and Nike expired in April. ESPN reports Vanessa Bryant and the Kobe Bryant estate will not renew the partnership.

“Kobe’s Nike contract expired on 4/13/21,” Vanessa Bryant told ESPN. “Kobe and Nike have made some of the most beautiful basketball shoes of all time, worn and adored by fans and athletes in all sports across the globe. It seems fitting that more NBA players wear my husband’s product than any other signature shoe.”

A source close to ESPN states Bryant and the estate were frustrated with how limited Kobe products became after his retirement and following his January 2020 death. In addition, there was also an issue with the lack of availability for the Kobe sneakers in Kids sizes.

Sources also stated Nike presented an offer but it was not similar to the “lifetime” structures that were inked with Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Will you cop a pair of the Adidas Kobe’s in 2022?