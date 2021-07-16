According to a recent report from The New York Post, porn star Dhalia Sky reportedly took her own life in Los Angeles. She was only 31 years old.

LAPD detective Dave Peteque said that Sky was found in her vehicle with an apparent self inflicted gunshot wound. Peteque called her death a “potential suicide”, adding, this is “what the investigation is leaning towards, and there’s no evidence at this time that there’s any foul play.”

According to reports, Sky was battling a terminal form of breast cancer along with her issues with depression at the time of her death.

Advertisement

Sky tweeted about her battle with cancer earlier this year, stating, “I love @webmasterjoe because he understood how difficult going through cancer is. I posted on IG that I have stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. He was so kind and invited me to stay at his house. I am battling this cancer every day and he has been nothing but supportive.”