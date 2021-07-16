Normani and Cardi B dropped a stunner of a video and single in “Wild Side.” The sizzling release has received praise across social media for both the choreography of the video and the music itself. Hitting Twitter after the release, Cardi revealed that Normani’s team requested a “nastier” verse for the single.
“Sooo like I did a verse and Normani team said they wanted nastier sooo I was like alright …. your wish is my command,” Cardi wrote on Twitter.
With the below lyrics, mission accomplished Cardi:
Treat me like a watch, bust me down
On the kitchen floor, right on that towel
It’s my d-ck and I want it now
Tell me how you want it, put me on my back or stomach
Baby, let me blow it like a trumpet
You can see the video below.