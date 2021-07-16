Made in America 2021 Adds Young Thug, Latto and More to Lineup

The Made in America Festival lineup just got bigger. The festival, which is headlined by Lil Baby and Justin Bieber, just expanded its roster by adding Young Thug.

The MIA festival is set for September 4 and 5, and along with Thugger Thugger, Latto, Griselda, Lloyd Banks, Coi Leray, Kehlani, Fivio Foreign, Pierre Bourne, and Maeta have been added to the bill.

Already named for the show were Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Moneybagg Yo, and more.

You can see the full roster below.