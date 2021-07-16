One thing Megan Thee Stallion is going to do is put numbers on the board. The Houston hottie’s debut album, Good News, is officially certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Hot Girl Meg hit Instagram and penned a message to fans while teasing more to come:

“HOTTIESSSS GOOD NEWS IS OFFICIALLY PLATINUM. This is my first platinum album and I’m so proud! I made majority of this album in my living room during quarantine and to see it really do its thing makes me so happy! Thank you everyone involved and most of all thank you hotties for RUNNING IT TF UP Can’t wait for y’all to see what’s next.”

You can see her full post here.

