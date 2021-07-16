Pusha T Salutes Tyler, the Creator & Announces New Album in Verse on Pop Smoke’s “Tell The Vision”

Pusha T didn’t waste any time getting to the point. On “Tell The Vision” from Pop Smoke’s new album, he had something to say:

Look, Tyler got album of the year, for now

But Pop about to drop, I see platinum in the clouds

Now Push about to drop, so real trappers stick around

The crown is only for the king, they tryna place it on a clown

Who is the clown, Push? Could it be the person that a lot of the industry is waiting to drop?

Pusha T makes a second appearance on Pop Smoke’s Faith, gracing Top Shotta with TRAVI and Beam. The album also features Future, Chris Brown, Pharrell, Rick Ross and more. You can check it out below.

