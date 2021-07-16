On this date in 1993, late Hip Hop icon Tupac Shakur took to national television to air out The Hughes Brothers about his firing from his role in Menace II Society, which landed him an assault charge for putting hands on the director siblings.

In between videos, Pac was asked by the show’s host Ed Lover about his firing from the cult classic flick starring Tyrin Turner and MC Eiht, to which he responded, “They fired me but did it in a round about punk snitch way. So I caught them on the streets and whipped their behinds. I was a menace to the Hughes Brothers and it ain’t over.”

Ed Lover attempted to cover his mouth so that Shakur couldn’t snitch on himself anymore, but it was too late. The Hughes Brothers used the MTV footage in court to help get ‘Pac convicted of assault. He served 15 days in jail.

RIP Tupac and John Singleton!