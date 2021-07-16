After a long awaited release, 50 Cent took to IG to premiere the trailer for the BMF series, which is slated to debut on the Starz network in September.

“The real s*** just hit different, @lilmeechbmf Green Light Gang,” captioned Fif.

In the trailer, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, who is played by his son Lil Meech, along with his brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory launch their drug trade operation which expanded the Black Mafia Family into one of the largest drug empires ever in the United States.

Advertisement