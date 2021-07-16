DJ Khaled has been the king of collaborations in Hip-Hop for some time now.

Throughout his career, the Grammy award-winning artist and executive producer has worked with the likes of Drake, Rihanna, Nipsey Hussle, Snoop Dogg, Nas, Ludacris, Migos, Rick Ross, JAY-Z, Busta Rhymes, Nelly, T.I, Kanye West, Scarface, DJ Premier, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne and more.

However, in spite of his stellar list of collabs, there are still a few names the New Orleans born producer would like to add to his catalog.

Recently the Miami based music mogul did an interview with US Weekly, and he spoke on his star-studded résumé and said that André 3000, Dr. Dre and Eminem are some of the artists he’s want to work with.

“I would love to do a record with André 3000,” DJ Khaled said. “I’ve worked with almost everybody I’d be willing to work with. I want to work with Dr. Dre. I’ve worked with Dr. Dre on Rick Ross’ project, but I never worked with him on one of my projects; which I’d like to work with him on. I never recorded with Eminem. I’d love to make a record with Eminem.”

Dre and Eminem has recently been in the lab together and worked on multiple tracks on Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered By, both Side A and Side B. They also recently linked with Kanye West for a remix of “Use This Gospel.” Kanye West is yet to drop the track.

As reported, this is 9th time DJ Khaled has mentioned Eminem for a collaboration. Do you think we’ll get to hear Khaled screaming Eminem’s vocals came in soon?