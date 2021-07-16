Compton native Eric “Eazy-E” Wright has been recognized as one of the pioneers of Gangsta Rap, but his sudden death and its cause put a black eye on his legacy in Hip Hop history. , In August, a four-part documentary entitled The Mysterious Death Of Eazy-E hopes to uncover some of the questions surrounding the untimely passing of one of Hip Hop’s giants.

Eazy-E died March 26, 1995 of complications from HIV/AIDS after being admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles just a month earlier for what is described as a “violent cough”. Wright’s daughter Ebie and her mother Tracy Jernagin use the documentary as a platform to inform the public that they never believed that the N.W.A. founder died from AIDS.

“Something just did not seem right,” Jernagin said. “He died unusually fast. He did not lose weight. He was not a drug abuser. It’s like one day he’s fine, the next day he’s dying.”

One of the people whose absence is noticed is actor and former N.W.A. member Ice Cube. In a past interview, Ebie said, “The only person that actually matters to this story I’m telling, who hasn’t talked on it so far, I’m just being completely honest … is Ice Cube. It really breaks my heart that he hasn’t spoken on this yet because I grew up with his sons and I have a really good relationship with them.”