Wiz Khalifa lends his hand to Cam Wallace for the “Retail (Remix) visual and single. The new video brings Khalifa and Wallace around an assortment of melanated models in the latest designer fashion, while they take turns rapping their respective verses in style.

Cam Wallace is raised on the Northside of Houston and flexes multiple talents and is a songwriter, producer, and recording artist, who received his first major production credit on Beyonce’s “Upgrade U.”

“Wiz always brings the ultimate vibes to any record he’s on. When I heard his approach to his verse I was like oh this is perfect. He literally added another layer of cool to the record,” Wallace said of the single.

Advertisement

You can see the video below.