Space Jam: A New Legacy may be this week’s hot topic with regards to 90’s basketball nostalgia, but next month, Scottie Pippen is inviting fans (literally) to share in some Dream Team memories- during a fan’s dream overnight stay.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and six-time NBA champion announced earlier this week that he is opening the doors to his Chicagoland home, offering lucky superfans the opportunity to live like a champion during the Olympic Games.

As a first time host on Airbnb, Scottie’s pulling out all the stops for his guests, starting with a virtual meet-and-greet at check-in, then followed by a day filled with fun, relaxation, and nostalgia. Guests will have the opportunity to channel their inner athlete on his indoor basketball court. (Try not to dunk too hard and break the backboard!)

In his welcome message on AirBnb, Pippen notes that swimming is his second favorite activity after basketball. Guests can cool off after basketball in his backyard pool- complete with an outdoor television so you don’t miss a moment of the Olympic Games. (Inclement weather might be a bummer, but Pippen’s in-home theater will also be available for guest use.)

Non-Olympic caliber guests can still compete with each other in his arcade room- or just relax in the sauna if they’ve had too much activity for the day.

Best of all, guests can check out his memorabilia room featuring some of his NBA and Olympic gear, photos, and awards.

Perhaps most interesting of all is that Pippen is offering this stay at a price that non-ballers can afford. He will host three one-night stays for up to four people occurring on August 2, August 4 and August 6 for only $92* a night, a nod to the year he and his teammates became gold medalists.

Booking for this stay begins Thursday, July 22 at 1 p.m. EDT at airbnb.com/scottiepippen.

In the spirit of the Olympic Games, Airbnb is making a one-time donation to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Foundation, which generates critical financial resources that help Team USA athletes and para-athletes reach their full potential.

Pippen in his AirBnb Bedroom

Pippen in his AirBnb Theater