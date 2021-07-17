ICYMI: Cardi B Reveals Normani and Her Team Wanted a “Nastier” Verse for Their “Wild Side” Collaboration

ICYMI: Cardi B Reveals Normani and Her Team Wanted a “Nastier” Verse for Their “Wild Side” Collaboration

Normani and Cardi B dropped a stunner of a video and single in “Wild Side.” The sizzling release has received praise across social media for both the choreography of the video and the music itself. Hitting Twitter after the release, Cardi revealed that Normani’s team requested a “nastier” verse for the single.

“Sooo like I did a verse and Normani team said they wanted nastier sooo I was like alright …. your wish is my command,” Cardi wrote on Twitter.

Sooo like I did a verse and Normani team said they wanted nastier sooo I was like alright …. your wish is my command https://t.co/FfOthRZ7Dk pic.twitter.com/tuvxAVQvGd — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 16, 2021

With the below lyrics, mission accomplished Cardi:

Advertisement

Treat me like a watch, bust me down

On the kitchen floor, right on that towel

It’s my d-ck and I want it now

Tell me how you want it, put me on my back or stomach

Baby, let me blow it like a trumpet

You can see the video below.