ICYMI: President Trump Wanted Whoever Leaked His Run to the Bunker During George Floyd Protests “Executed”

Remember all the jokes about President Donald Trump hiding in the White House Bunker in May of 2020? Trump expressed whoever released details of his bunker stay should be executed for letting members of the press know.

CNN reports the statement of execution was shared in a book that was written by Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender.

The bunker stay occurred during protests of the killing of George Floyd. Protestors gathered and clashed with police outside the White House and Trump, along with Melania Trump and their son Barron, all retreated to the bunker.

In the book, Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost, Trump spoke about the leak to top military, law enforcement, and West Wing advisers.

“Trump boiled over about the bunker story as soon as they arrived and shouted at them to smoke out whoever had leaked it. It was the most upset some aides had ever seen the president,” Bender wrote.

“‘Whoever did that, they should be charged with treason!’ Trump yelled. ‘They should be executed!'”

In the following days, Trump would ask then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows if the leaker was found. Trump’s spokeswoman, Liz Harrington, has rejected the account in the book.