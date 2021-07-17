Trick Daddy recently got into an altercation with a woman outside a club in Miami and the footage has surfaced on the Internet. The rapper is seen aggressively handling the woman while delivering threatening language.

According to The Shade Room who shared the video, Trick Daddy paid for the young woman and her friends to enter the club but was upset that they did not want to continue their night with him. In the video, you can see the two arguing and Trick grabbing her arm. The video would cut out before the physical encounter continued to escalate.

Last month, Trick Daddy let the world know how he feels about The Carters. Both stars are known to be at the top of their respective genres, however, they do not impress Trick, letting off a wild run of comments.

“Beyoncé don’t write music and barely can sing her motherfuckin’ self,” Trick opened. “Beyoncé can’t sang!”

He would go on to detail an alleged instructor for Beyonce before putting an eye on Hov.

“Man, I watched my godmama train Beyoncé, vocal lessons all her career,” Trick continued. “I’mma give an unpopular opinion right now: Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to New York. That’s why they together. Jay-Z ain’t never won the greatest rapper alive. Whoever put him on a level like that?”

The Beyhive swarmed the Miami rapper’s comments with bumble bees and he went on 99 Jamz to double down on his claims. “That’s my unpopular opinion,” he said on the radio show.

“People say Beyoncé can’t sing for attention that’s it, and a quick google search will tell you about her pen so I’m not even gonna get into my stan bag on lil miss trick daddy,” one user tweeted in response to Trick Daddy’s comments about Beyonce.