Michael Blackson is passing on his gems to DaBaby when it comes to 50 Cent.

Since 2019 DaBaby has been one of Hip-Hop’s breakout superstars. Last Summer he captured his audience with arguably the Song of the Summer in “Rockstar” with Roddy Ricch. In 2019, he launched his mainstream career with “Suge.” The Grammy-nominated hit spawned a successful major label debut in Baby On Baby. He then followed up in latter half of 2019 with Kirk.

With his success and superstardom, DaBaby has collaborated and bumped shoulders with the biggest artists and celebrities in the game. Over the past week, he has spent time in New York City, attending the ESPYs, teaching kids the value of honesty and more.

Last night he attended the screening premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. A number of stars were in attendance. Afterwards, DaBaby hung out with 50 Cent and Power cast.

When the “Bop” rapper posted his pic with Fif, Michael Blackson was sure to give him a fare warning in the comment section.

“Last time I was at the same place with 50 I ended up owing him money, DaBaby don’t take no money if ya at the strip club, wrote Blackson.

The African King of Comedy certainly had flashbacks of his encounter with 50 and owing him money. Blackson and a hand full of others were pressed by “Fofty” at that time period.