An up and coming rapper from the Rotten Apple is responsible for a shooting that took place in Times Square earlier this week and the police have nabbed the would-be rising rap star.

Elijah Quamina, who is better known by his rap moniker “Eli Fross”, was taken into custody on Thursday after he was pegged as the suspect in the Times Square shooting earlier this week. Fross allegedly fired four shots at a motorcyclist who’d just been involved in a fender bender with the car he was riding in. No one was hit and no damage was caused.

20-year-old Fross has been charged with attempted murder, attempted assault, and criminal possession of a loaded weapon.

Fross is well known in NYC Hip Hop circles and hs appeared on tracks with Sheff G, Sleepy Hallow, Jay Critch and the late King Von.

