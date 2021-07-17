SOURCE SPORTS: Ja Morant Doesn’t Want Team USA To Call Him As a Fill In Replacement

Memphis Grizzlies’ guard Ja Morant clearly believes in keeping the same energy at all times.

Team USA is looking for a replacement for Bradley Beal after the guard was forced to withdraw from the team over a positive COVID-19 test. Morant doesn’t want to be a replacement fill in for Beal.

Ja Morant sent a tweet Thursday that seemed to be clearly directed at Team USA. Morant essentially said that USA Basketball didn’t contact him when putting together the initial roster, so they shouldn’t come calling now.

wasn't hitting me up before, don't hit me up now 🤝 …. i'm 🆒 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) July 15, 2021

Team USA has a few roster holes to fill in now.

It will be interesting to see who Team USA gets fill in the roster spots. Considering the early wows of the team, it will be an uphill battle getting other NBA players willing to play in the Olympics at this point into their offseason.