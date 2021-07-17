Team USA Basketball is in desperate need of size and appears to have just added some of that. Veteran big man JaVale McGee as been added to the roster with just a week out before the Tokyo Olympics games according to Shams Charania.

Sources: JaVale McGee has been selected to join the 12-man Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 16, 2021

The other replacement: Spurs forward Keldon Johnson, also something of a surprise pick that raised some eyebrows. Both McGee and Johnson are making their first Olympic appearance as part of Team USA. Many are questioning why weren’t Zion Williamson and Tray Young not added over McGee and Johnson?

Team USA had two roster spots come open late in the process. USA Basketball announced on Thursday that Bradley Beal wouldn’t travel with the team after being placed in the health and safety protocols.

In addition to Beal, Charania reported Jerami Grant was also put in the health and safety protocols.