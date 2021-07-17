If you’re a fan of the NBA play in tournaments the last two seasons, you will be happy to know the NBA will be running it back.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that the NBA and the Players Association have agreed to once again hold the play-in tournament as part of the 2021-22 season. A vote by the league’s Board of Governors is expected to be a formality.

The NBA and the Players Association have agreed to extend the play-in tournament format through the 2021-2022 season, sources tell ESPN. The league’s Board of Governors will make it official in a formal vote soon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 16, 2021

This is no surprise, as the league had made maintaining the play-in tournament a key priority.

The play-in tournament was first instituted during the 2019-20 season as a means of leveling the playing field after the campaign was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The NBA and NBPA then decided to keep it in place for the 2020-21 season as well.

The play-in tournament received mixed reviews this past season, with fans and the league on one side and players on the other.

Fans enjoyed the addition of more meaningful games, and the NBA was cool with adding more games of importance on television for more ratings. Expect the NBA to push for it to continue even beyond next season’s agreement.