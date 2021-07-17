Wiz Khalifa Tweets that he is positive for the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Despite the eased restrictions and increased vaccinations, people are still catching COVID-19.
According to The World Health Organization “Most people infected with the COVID-19 virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment.”
The “See You Again,” rapper announced on Twitter Wednesday, that he has contracted the Coronavirus and is currently in isolation. With no obvious symptoms from COVID ,Wiz Khalifa warned folks to stay away from him.
“Okay loved ones….sooo…..Ya boy got covid. No symptoms. Just stay away from me for a lil while,” Wiz wrote on Twitter.
After sharing the news, the Pittsburgh native assured fans that he would remain in quarantine until he is better.
“While im in the house I’ll be givin y’all new content, planning raves, and readying this new project,” he said in a separate post.
Some of his online supporters had time to troll Wiz Khalifa on the hot topic, while others offered advice to remedy the effects of the virus.
Wiz Khalifa did not comment if he was vaccinated or not. We are following this story and keeping him in our thoughts. We all hope he gets well soon.