T.I. and his wife Tiny are currently battling multiple sexual assault and misconduct allegations. During a live episode of the Big Facts podcast with Big Banka and DJ Scream, T.I. spoke about the allegations.

“That shit don’t hurt me,” T.I. said. “Lemme ask you a question. If that were really going on—they sent that shit to the feds, to GBI—I trust in every legal law faculty to do they job.”

The accusations are in California and Georgia. T.I. would also deny the NDAs created by his team were to hide wrongdoing. “Privacy and anonymity must be held in high regard. That don’t mean nobody doing anything,” he said.

“Why, all of a sudden, after all of these many years of service to the community, decades of integrity, and showing people who I am… I just become a creep to people. I ain’t bullshitting, bruh. Motherfckers just want me to be a creep, so fucking bad. Like, my niggaa, where that come from?” T.I. on the Big Facts Podcast

Despite his efforts of self-defense, legal proceedings around T.I. and Tiny will continue. Court documents obtained by The Source cite attorney Tyrone Blackburn filed seven total counts on behalf of T.I.’s accuser, Sabrina Peterson, including defamation, invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and more. The defendants, Clifford “T.I.” Harris, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and Shekinah Jones Anderson filed a special motion to strike all the counts under the anti-SLAPP statute, allowing defendants to challenge the claims from the exercise of free speech or petition rights. Of the seven counts, four were upheld, and Peterson’s legal team can now take legal action against the defendants.

The court docs contain the court’s justification for upholding Peterson’s claims, but Blackburn states the public nature of the incident and the defendants’ words will create difficulty in the case.

“The hard part for them is that everything is so public,” Blackburn said. “Shekinah can’t deny saying those things. We have it on video.”

With the case continuing, Blackburn expects another response from the Harrises and Anderson before a date is set for further proceedings and an eventual trial if a settlement is not reached. Blackburn also expects the defendants to submit requests for dismissal.

“I don’t see how the case will be dismissed. I don’t see how they will succeed if and when it goes to trial,” Blackburn said.

You can see the court documents here.