Nicki Minaj is currently suffering from COVID-19 and is unvaccinated. While engaging with the Barbz on Twitter, Minaj told an eyebrow-raising statement about the friend of a relative.

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Everyone online from fan to political pundits chimed in on Minaj’s tweet, that included Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci was speaking with Jake Tapper on CNN and slammed claims of a lack of fertility.

"The answer to that, Jake, is a resounding no" — asked about Nicki Minaj's tweet regarding her cousin's friend's balls, Dr. Fauci says there's no evidence the Covid vaccines cause reproductive issues pic.twitter.com/2wuqy14fDi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 14, 2021

“The answer to that, Jake, is a resounding no,” Fauci said. “There’s no evidence that it happens, nor is there any mechanistic reason to imagine that it would happen. So the answer to your question is no.”

Fauci would add, “I’m not blaming her for anything. But she should be thinking twice about propagating information that really has no basis except a one-off anecdote. And that’s not what science is all about.”