The Wire actor Michael K. Williams is now laying in his final resting place.

Over 100 people gathered yesterday morning for Williams’ funeral in downtown Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Several celebrities attended the hour-long service at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Cathedral including Queen Latifah, creator of The Wire, David Simon, several co-stars of the show and more.

Family and friends of Williams say he visited Harrisburg often to see his mother as she lived in the area for over 20 years, and he made appearances for local charities and youth programs.

Williams was 54 when he was found dead in his Brooklyn, New York home on September 6th.

