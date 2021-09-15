According to a report from Deadline, the late Michael K. Williams, the five-time Emmy Award-nominated actor who lost his life last week after a tragic overdose in his Brooklyn apartment, was slated to star in the George Foreman biopic as Foreman’s trainer and mentor Doc Broadus.

The George Tillman Jr.-directed film will follow the remarkable life and times of George Foreman, from Olympic Gold medalist to World Heavyweight champion, Rumble in the Jungle fight with Muhammad Ali in Zaire, to preacher, then stepping back in the ring to regain the heavyweight champion at age 45, the oldest heavyweight champion in boxing history.

Williams was set to star as Broadus, one of the personnel at the Job Corps. that Foreman attended who ran the boxing program. Within one year of training with Doc, Foreman won the Gold Medal in the 1968 Olympics in the heavyweight division. Doc continued to work with Foreman throughout his career as a father figure/mentor and coach. Doc worked with Foreman in all of his professional fights, and they remain friends until this day.

Williams was most recently recognized as he was nominated for an Emmy for his role in the HBO-powered Lovecraft Country. His nomination came for his role as Outstanding Supporting Actor.