New ‘I Promise’ Documentary to Show Year One at LeBron James’ School in Akron, Ohio

New ‘I Promise’ Documentary to Show Year One at LeBron James’ School in Akron, Ohio

YouTube Originals has announced I Promise, a feature documentary film from award-winning director, Marc Levin, that tells the story of LeBron James’ efforts to close the achievement gap in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. The film premieres Thursday, September 28 at 12pm ET / 9am PT on the YouTube Originals channel.

The documentary was first seen at the 2021 Tribeca Festival and is an in-depth look at the first academic year in the I Promise School. Viewers will get a look into the day-to-day hurdles and the impact that the school staff, students, and families that work together to positively impact the future of Akron youth.

“I Promise” is directed by Marc Levin with executive producers LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Philip Byron, Nicholas Lopez, Marc Levin, Dan Levin, Catherine Cyr, and Josh Gold. LeBron James and Maverick Carter will serve as executive producers on the documentary with their empowerment-led media conglomerate The SpringHill Company. “I Promise” director Marc Levin will also executive produce alongside Jamal Henderson, Philip Byron, Nicholas Lopez, Daniel B. Levin, Catherine Cyr, and Josh Gold.

Advertisement

You can see the trailer below.