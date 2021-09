The 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game will take place in Seattle. ESPN reports the game and the Home Run Debry will return to T-Mobile Park.

The last time the annual festivities were held in Seattle, T-Mobile Park was named Safeco Field. The details for the first return since 2001 are still being finalized.

Next season’s All-Star Game will be in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium with Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park playing host in the 2026 season.

