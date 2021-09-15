Metta World Peace thinks that George Karl’s recent criticism of the Los Angeles Lakers is pretty hilarious. The former NBA coach Karl dissed the Lakers in a tweet earlier this month over the age of their roster.
World Peace responded on Monday by subtweeting Karl. “So I just had a 70 year old man tell me the @Lakers are old. OK,” World Peace wrote.
The Lakers has five of the 11 oldest active NBA players on its roster, but Los Angeles still has three top 10 or 15 talents in Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis.
Advertisement
While everyone appears to have something about the Lakers age, the team is still stacked and talented. World Peace won his only championship as a Lakers, so he felt the need to speak up.