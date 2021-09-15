Aaron Gordon has woken up to $92 million. The Denver Nuggets and Gordon have agreed on a new extension at four years and $92 million. His agent, Calvin Andrews of Klutch Sports, confirmed the deal to ESPN on Tuesday.

The deal has a player option for the fourth year and includes $88 million in base salary and $4 million in incentives. Gordon turns 26 this Thursday and averaged 12.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 25 games with Denver. Gordon was traded to the Nuggets midseason for Gary Harris, R.J. Hampton, and a protected 2025 first-round pick.

The Nuggets will start a unit of Gordon, league MVP Nikola Jokic, and Michael Porter Jr. next season.

Advertisement