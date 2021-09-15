The Houston Rockets are in the middle of a serious rebuild, which means they are ready to move off of John Wall.

Wall and the Rockets met recently and will work together to find a new home for the five-time All-Star, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. That will have to be by way of trade, as there are no plans for the two sides to explore a buyout agreement.

Sources: John Wall, Houston Rockets meet and mutually agree to work together on finding a new home for the five-time All-Star guard. Plan is for Wall to be present at training camp, but not play in Rockets games this season.



After missing all of the 2019-20 season to recover from an Achilles tear, Wall appeared in only 40 games last season. Wall could still contribute at a high level as he averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists a game.

Wall has two years remaining on his contract for more than $91 million, plus a 15% trade kicker. These obstacles could make moving Wall extremely difficult to do.