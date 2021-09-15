Wendy Williams has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19, according to a post on her official Instagram page.

Less than a week ago, her team released a statement saying Wendy would not be out and about promoting the new season of her talk show due to ‘ongoing health issues’.

As a result of her diagnosis, season 13 of “The Wendy Show,” will be postponed until October 4.

Advertisement

The update reads:

While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ on Monday, October 4th. In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled.

CLICK HERE for official statement