Chlöe on Rumors of Dating Future: “I love his music. I’ve never spoken to him a day in my life”

Chlöe is making sure that it’s known she is not dating Future. Social media has been running with a rumor about Chlöe and Future dating, but she has shut it down.

“I don’t know where the rumor came from,” Chlöe said on Instagram Live. “Someone asked if me and Future talk? He’s a wonderful fella, I love his music. I’ve never spoken to him a day in my life.”

“He’s a wonderful fella” HELP ME PLEASE 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fG5Bmjbd5k — Vannah🌺| HAVE MERCY HE’S A WONDERFUL FELLA (@psavannahhh) September 15, 2021

Just last week, Chlöe released her new single “Have Mercy.” You can see her VMAs performance below.

