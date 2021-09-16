Facebook and Instagram Announce Exclusive Music and Programming to Celebrate Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month

Facebook and Instagram celebrate Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month by showcasing how the communities are “Taking Heritage Forward” to shape society and culture. Music is a key component of connection, storytelling, and influence in the Latinx and Hispanic Heritage community. The new project will elevate their voices and create music videos and content.

Including in the initiative, Instagram has partnered with emerging music artists and creators from the Latinx community for #SomosLimitless, a music experience to showcase how sound crosses borders, bends convention and embraces multiculturalism to set the beat of the future.

Also, on Facebook, Latin artists including Angela Aguilar, Leonardo Aguilar, and Pepe Aguilar, Carlos Vives and Mau y Ricky, Danna Paola, JBalvin, Mon Laferte, Prince Royce, and more will release exclusive content throughout the month.

In addition, the Aguilar family – Angela Aguilar, Leonardo Aguilar, and Pepe Aguilar – have released a Mariachi performance, “Celebrando a México con Los Aguilar” exclusively on Facebook to celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day. Carlos Vives, Mau y Ricky, and Lucy Vives have dropped an exclusive acoustic performance video “Besos En Cualquier Horario.” Throughout Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month, Mon Laferte’s music video “Amigos Simplemente“ will be exclusively available on Facebook.

Danna Paola will be releasing an exclusive music video, “Kaprichosa,” on Facebook in the forthcoming days. In October, Prince Royce will be releasing an exclusive music video, “Lao’ a Lao’” on Facebook.

You can learn more about how Facebook is celebrating Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month HERE.